30 taken ill after consuming prasad in Keonjhar temple

Keonjhar: As many as 30 persons, including minors and elderly persons, were taken ill after consuming ‘prasad’ at a Shiva Temple under the Padmapur area in Keonjhar district last night.

According to reports, the people had prasad last night and left for their homes respectively. However, at least 30 of them complained of uneasiness and nausea. They also started vomiting this morning.

Reportedly, the ill-taken have been admitted to Padmapur community health centre for treatment and their health condition is stated to be normal.

Besides, the villagers have urged the district administration to send a doctors’ team to the village for health check-up of others who had taken prasad last night.