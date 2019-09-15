30 passengers injured as bus overturns in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: At least 30 passengers were injured, four of them critically, after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Ekma under Badgaon police limits in Sudargarh district today.

According to sources, the private bus named ‘Raja Gold’ carrying around 40 passengers was en route to Rourkela from Runanga when the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle overturned.

On being informed, locals rushed to the rescue of the injured passengers and shifted them Ekma CHC. The condition of many injured persons was stated to be critical.

Four critically injured persons have been shifted to Sundargarh district headquarters hospital. The rescue operation was underway till the last report came in.