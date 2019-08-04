30 Odia Labourers Stranded in Rain-Hit Gujarat’s Navsari Rescued

Bhubaneswar: Thirty two persons including 30 Odia labourers, who were stranded in Gujarat’s Navsari area for the last three days due to incessant rain, were rescued by the local administration on Sunday.

As per reports, a rescue operation was launched immediately after Navsari district administration came to know that people have been stranded in Mendhar village.

Gujarat: Two Indian Air Force helicopters rescue people stuck in flood at Mendhar village of Gandevi taluka in Navsari district. pic.twitter.com/uMEd5fQhev — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

The district administration pressed in two Indian Air Force helicopters and rescued the labourers stuck in the flood triggered by heavy downpour.

Reportedly, the rescued persons including 30 from Odisha brought to Surat airport by a helicopter.

Gujarat: Flooding in Navsari following incessant rainfall in the state. pic.twitter.com/6QFCPvLGqG — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2019

