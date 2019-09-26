30 middlemen nabbed in two days from various hosps in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 30 middlemen have been arrested during a special drive against ‘dalals’ operating in different hospitals, medical colleges, blood banks, dispensaries across the state.

In pursuance of the direction of Chief Minister of Odisha to weed out middlemen illegally operating in various places in the State, Odisha DGP BK Sharma had directed Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police to launch a drive.

According to reports, four middlemen have been arrested from Bhubaneswar, five from Sambalpur, five from Bolangir, four from Bhadrak, three from Mayurbhanj, four from Rourkela, three from Balasore and two from Nabarangpur.

“Investigation of these cases shall focus on establishing linkages of middlemen with others including owners of nursing homes, diagnostic centres, health officials etc., so that appropriate legal action can be taken against them,” said an official.

“The DGP has further directed to continue the drive against middlemen on a daily basis under the direct supervision of Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police. They have been also directed to submit the Situation Report (SITREP) on a daily basis regarding action taken in different districts,” the official added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Commissionerate Police had arrested four middlemen from Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar yesterday. Similarly, five middlemen were arrested on Thursday at  VIMSAR in Burla and five more at district headquarters hospital in Balangir.

