30 hurt, 2 critical in bus-truck collision in Khurda

pragativadinewsservice
Khurda: Nearly 30 passengers were injured after the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Godipada toll gate under Jankia police limits in Khurda district late on Saturday night.

According to sources, the bus carrying the picnickers from Bhadrak was headed to Tara Tarini when the vehicle collided with a truck near Godipada toll gate.

Police reached the spot and carried out a rescue operation.

The injured were initially rushed to Khurda hospital. Later, two persons were shifted to Bhubaneswar after their health condition deteriorated.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the accident, sources said.

