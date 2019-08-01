3-yr-old girl raped, beheaded in Jharkhand: Two key accused among three held

Jamshedpur: The Government railway police (GRP) of Chakradharpur railway division in Jharkhand arrested three persons in connection with the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl on July 25.

Three persons, including the two key accused, were arrested. The two prime accused have been identified as, Rinku Sah (36) of Ramdin Bagan and Kailash Kumar (38) of Kasidih.

According to sources, the child was kidnapped from next to her mother from the railway station. The duo then raped her. When the child started screaming, Sah beheaded her with a sharp weapon and dumped body in the bushes near the boundary wall of Indian Steel & Wire Products.

The police officials said they got some inputs after watching the CCTV footage of the platform and identified the two main accused and arrested them.

The mother and the child along with one Monu Mondal were sleeping on the platform on July 25 when Sah kidnapped her. The three were to board an Odisha-bound train, the police added.

On the basis of the leads provided by them, the police recovered the torso but the head was not found yet. The police have registered a case under sections 366, 372, 120B and 302 of the IPC and section 6 of the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against the accused.

Mondal has also been made an accused because he was arrested based on the same FIR lodged as per the mother’s complaint, the police source said.