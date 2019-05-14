3-year-old girl critical as Anganwadi helper pours hot water

Sonepur: A three-year-old girl sustained scald injuries after a helper of an Anganwadi Kendra in Jatiapalli in Sonepur district allegedly poured hot water on her.

The minor girl, identified as Pritimayi Mahakuma, was rushed to Sonepur District Headquarters Hospital following the incident.

According to sources, Pritimayi was picked up from her home for the Anganwadi centre by the helper. However, after a few hours, the child’s parents spotted scald injuries on her body as the girl was weeping in pain.

While she was immediately rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, the victim’s mother levelled allegations that the helper wittingly poured hot water on her daughter.

Meanwhile, the accused helper remained unavailable to comment regarding the incident, sources said.