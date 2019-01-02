3-year-old boy rescued from railway tracks in Jharsuguda.

Jharsuguda: An abandoned 3-year-old boy was rescued from railway tracks near Bagadihi in Jharsuguda district on Tuesday evening, the police said today.

According to sources, some locals spotted the child crying on the railway tracks at around 5 pm yesterday and alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Initially, the GRP officials rescued the child and later handed him over to the district child protection unit.

The rescued child was presented before the Child Care Committee, which has temporarily sent him to an orphanage. Meanwhile, efforts to trace the child’s parents are on, officials said.