3 police personnel injured in grenade attack in J&K

Sopore(J& K): Three security personnel were injured in a rifle grenade attack by militants in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

Three police personnel including SHO Dangiwacha were injured. The three jawans received splinter injuries but their condition is stable, police said.

According to the officials ,the attack on CRPF position occurred even as an encounter was going on. Holed up militants fired upon the security forces and exchanged fire in Warpora area of Sopore.

The attack was triggered after the forces cordoned off the village for trapping two to three militants in the area.