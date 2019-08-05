3 of family hurt in gas cylinder blast in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Three members of a family were injured in a gas cylinder blast at Bangurisingha village under Motanga police limits in Dhenkanal district on Monday.

On being informed about the incident, police along with fire service personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured to the nearby hospital. They were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition became critical.

While the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, fire officials have launched a probe into the matter.

More details awaited.