3 of family hurt in gas cylinder blast in Dhenkanal

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
gas cylinder blast
Representational image
17

Dhenkanal: Three members of a family were injured in a gas cylinder blast at Bangurisingha village under Motanga police limits in Dhenkanal district on Monday.

On being informed about the incident, police along with fire service personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured to the nearby hospital. They were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition became critical.

Related Posts

Newly-married woman allegedly choked to death in Puri

Brown sugar worth Rs 3 lakh seized in Balasore, one held

MCL mine landslide: Rescue team recovers body of another…

While the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, fire officials have launched a probe into the matter.

 

More details awaited.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.