3 of family hurt in attack by miscreants in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: Unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked and robbed three members of a family at Binodpada area under Nayagarh police limits here last night over past enmity.

The injured persons were identified as family members of Raj Kishore Mohapatra of the same locality.

According to sources, some miscreants barged into Raj Kishore’s house late last night. When the family members opposed them, they attacked the victims with sharp weapons. Later, the desperadoes decamped with valuables and some important documents before fleeing the spot.

All the injured were rescued and rushed to Rajsunakhala Community Health Centre where their health condition is stated to be stable.

A few days ago Raj Kishore had lodged a complaint at Nayagarh police station in which he had stated that some locals are forcing him to dismantle his house for construction of a road.

Taking note of the report, the Additional SP had directed the police to investigate the matter.