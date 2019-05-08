3 of family hurt in attack by miscreants in Nayagarh

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
3 of family hurt in attack by miscreants
Representational Image
12

Nayagarh: Unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked and robbed three members of a family at Binodpada area under Nayagarh police limits here last night over past enmity.

The injured persons were identified as family members of Raj Kishore Mohapatra of the same locality.

According to sources, some miscreants barged into Raj Kishore’s house late last night. When the family members opposed them, they attacked the victims with sharp weapons. Later, the desperadoes decamped with valuables and some important documents before fleeing the spot.

Related Posts

Huge elephant herd strays into Nuapada Village

Tata Steel announces recruitment drive for Trade Apprentices…

IPL betting racket busted in Nabarangpur, six held

All the injured were rescued and rushed to Rajsunakhala Community Health Centre where their health condition is stated to be stable.

A few days ago Raj Kishore had lodged a complaint at Nayagarh police station in which he had stated that some locals are forcing him to dismantle his house for construction of a road.

Taking note of the report, the Additional SP had directed the police to investigate the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.