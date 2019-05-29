3 of family crushed to death by speeding truck

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
3 of family crushed to death
25

Jharsuguda: Three members of a family were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a coal-laden truck on National Highway-49 near Pipilimal in Jharsuguda on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Bisikesan Kalo (55), his wife Tapaswini (50) and son Satya Narayan (25).

According to sources, the trio was returning to their house after shopping for Satya Narayan’s marriage when the coal-laden truck hit their bike killing all of them on the spot.

Related Posts

1 killed, 10 hurt as jeep rolls down gorge in Gajapati

Youth dies of electrocution in Cuttack, 2 critical

Odia actor Sunil Nayak passes away at 49

Soon after the incident, the driver of the truck fled the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, the angry locals staged a road blockade.

In another incident, two persons were killed while seven others received critical injuries after the four-wheeler they were travelling in hit an electric pole near Khirpada Chhak on Baisinga-Manatri road in Baripada.

Reportedly, the injured have been admitted to nearby hospital.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.