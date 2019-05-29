3 of family crushed to death by speeding truck

Jharsuguda: Three members of a family were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a coal-laden truck on National Highway-49 near Pipilimal in Jharsuguda on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Bisikesan Kalo (55), his wife Tapaswini (50) and son Satya Narayan (25).

According to sources, the trio was returning to their house after shopping for Satya Narayan’s marriage when the coal-laden truck hit their bike killing all of them on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the driver of the truck fled the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, the angry locals staged a road blockade.

In another incident, two persons were killed while seven others received critical injuries after the four-wheeler they were travelling in hit an electric pole near Khirpada Chhak on Baisinga-Manatri road in Baripada.

Reportedly, the injured have been admitted to nearby hospital.