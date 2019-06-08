3 labourers killed after landslide in gravel pit in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: At least three labourers engaged in mining in a gravel pit died after being trapped in the quarry following a landslide in Keonjhar district today.

The tragic incident took place at Tulasichaura village in Keonjhar district. The deceased were identified as Rekha Deury, Nir Juang and Keshab Juang. Another woman labourer, Pata Mantri (35), was critically injured in the mishap. She was admitted to a hospital.

According to initial reports, the labourers were engaged in the extraction of gravel from the pit when it caved in. Soon the fire service personnel and local police with the help of locals launched a massive operation to rescue the trapped labourers.

The rescue team pulled out the bodies of three labourers. The condition of the woman labourer undergoing treatment at the hospital also remained critical.