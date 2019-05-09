3 killed in Fani, over 1L evacuated in Kendrapara beforehand: Odisha Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: As many as three persons were killed while 1.17 lakh people were safely evacuated in Kendrapara district, informed Chief Secretary AP Padhi after reviewing post-Cyclone FANI situation in the district.

He also informed that that 80 per cent of electricity restoration has been completed and the remaining 20 per cent will be restored in the next 2 days in the district.

This apart, relief operations in Jagatsinghpur will be completed by May 11 and May 12 while electricity supply will be restored at all block headquarters in the district, Padhi further stated.

On the other hand, I&PR department secretary Sanjay Singh stated that 20 out of total 173 ATMs are operating while 197 out of 1164 ATMs in Khurda-Bhubaneswar region are up and running. Nearly 162 out of 593 ATMs in Cuttack district have also started operating.

Besides, the government will send teams of students from ITIs and polytechnics for doorstep inspection and restoration of electric connection at the consumer level, Sanjay Singh added.

Similarly, services of 10 out of 18 pair of trains commuting to Puri have been resumed while all pairs shall be operational by May 12, the state government official further informed.