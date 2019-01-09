3 killed as bike falls off under-construction bridge

Nuapada: Three persons were killed after the motorcycle they were riding skidded off the road and fell from an under-construction bridge near Durlimunda village in Nuapada district late last night.

The identities of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, some locals spotted the bodies floating in the water today morning. On being informed, Jonka police reached the spot and sent the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem.

Sources said the three deceased were returning home after watching Dhanu yatra on a motorcycle when the rider lost control over the wheels and skidded off the under-construction bridge.