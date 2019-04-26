3 killed, 4 injured as drilling vehicle overturns in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Three persons were killed and four others injured after a bore well drilling vehicle overturned at Gonasika Jantari Ghat of Keonjhar district on Friday afternoon.

According to sources, the bore well drilling vehicle lost control and it overturned. Some passersby spotted the overturned vehicle and alerted the police.

The police and fire fighting team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital.

The identities of the deceased and injured persons were not immediately ascertained. The police have launched a probe into the incident.