3 killed, 4 injured as drilling vehicle overturns in Keonjhar

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
drilling vehicle overturns in Keonjhar
Representational image
12

Keonjhar: Three persons were killed and four others injured after a bore well drilling vehicle overturned at Gonasika Jantari Ghat of Keonjhar district on Friday afternoon.

According to sources, the bore well drilling vehicle lost control and it overturned. Some passersby spotted the overturned vehicle and alerted the police.

Related Posts

Youth held for cheating on young woman in Jharsuguda

Fire breaks out at fuel depot in Jatni, locals fumed

BJP is only interested in votes of Odisha people, not their…

The police and fire fighting team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital.

The identities of the deceased and injured persons were not immediately ascertained. The police have launched a probe into the incident.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.