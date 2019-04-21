3 killed, 28 hurt in separate road mishaps in Odisha

Cuttack/Rayagada: Three persons were killed while 28 others suffered injuries in two separate road mishaps in Cuttack and Rayagada districts on Sunday.

In the first incident, two motorcyclists were killed after being hit by a pick-up van near Kharakhia Saharsahi in Salepur in Cuttack today.

The deceased persons have been identified as a resident of Mahanga area.

In another incident, a woman was killed while 28 others suffered injuries after a van they were travelling in overturned near Kinidi in Rayagada district.

The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be identified.

According to sources, the van carrying around 30 passengers was headed to a marriage function when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and overturned. While a woman died on the spot, 28 others were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.