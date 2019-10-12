3 hurt in grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Three persons were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in a market place in Srinagar on Saturday, police sources said.

The official said the militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street Market. The region is a few hundred metres away from the city centre Lal Chowk.

The official said the explosion has left three persons injured. The explosion has also shattered the windows of a car.

Although shops in the market were shut but a few vendors had set up stalls in the area, the official added.