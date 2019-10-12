3 hurt in grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir

National
By pragativadinewsservice
3 hurt in grenade attack
4

Srinagar: Three persons were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in a market place in Srinagar on Saturday, police sources said.

The official said the militants hurled a grenade in Hari Singh High Street Market. The region is a few hundred metres away from the city centre Lal Chowk.

Related Posts

ED identifies properties belonging to close associates of…

Kashmir finds no mention in summit, mechanism to curtail…

Informal summit: PM Modi calls ‘Chennai vision’…

The official said the explosion has left three persons injured. The explosion has also shattered the windows of a car.

Although shops in the market were shut but a few vendors had set up stalls in the area, the official added.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

ED identifies properties belonging to close associates of…

Kashmir finds no mention in summit, mechanism to curtail…

Informal summit: PM Modi calls ‘Chennai vision’…

1 of 3,061