3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists nabbed in Jammu and Kashmir

National
By pragativadinewsservice
3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists
9

Jammu: Police on Monday nabbed three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir and seized arms and ammunition.

Related Posts

50,000 temples in Kashmir will be restored: Minister

With Sworn In of 4 new judges, SC Attains Full Strength

Pro-Khalistan terror outfit secures weapons from Pakistan

Police said four terrorist acts including the killings of two leaders of the BJP and the RSS in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district were solved with the arrest of three terrorists affiliated with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said Nissar Ahmad Sheikh, one of the conspirators, along with Nishad Ahmad and Azad Hussain, all residents of Kishtwar, were arrested for their involvement in the four cases which took place between November last year and September this year.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

50,000 temples in Kashmir will be restored: Minister

With Sworn In of 4 new judges, SC Attains Full Strength

Pro-Khalistan terror outfit secures weapons from Pakistan

1 of 2,970