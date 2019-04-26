3 explosions in Tata Steelworks plant in UK

London: Three blasts have rocked the largest Tata Steelworks plant in Port Talbot in UK injuring two persons, media reports on Friday said.

Media reports said the blasts at the plant in Port Talbot in Wales occurred around 3.35 am (local time).

Police said they received calls at 3:35 AM (local time) reporting an explosion at the plant. A Tata Steel spokesman said the company was working with emergency services and the fires at the plant are “under control”

Tata Steel said in a statement:”The fires has been extinguished, and that a full investigation launched into the incident, which it said started after a “spillage of liquid iron as it was travelling to the steel plant.”

The explosion came from a train used to carry molten metal, police said.

The company spokesman said: “The explosion caused some small fires which are all under control and damage to some buildings on the site”.

Locals reported their houses shook with the force of a blast.