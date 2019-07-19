3-day Odisha Bloggers Trail kicks off on a high note

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited three-day bloggers trail to project Odisha’s tourism potential at the international level began on a high note here on Friday.

On Day 1 of the sojourn of the cultural heritage of Odisha, the bloggers visited Kala Bhoomi Museum at Pokhariput in Odisha capital to experience the rich legacy of art, crafts and handlooms.

Later they had some sporting fun witnessing the high-intensity match at the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

They also met Olympian Abhinav Bindra at the Commonwealth TT championships. This apart, the bloggers loved the warm hospitality of Swosti.

The Day 2 of the Odisha Bloggers Trail will be at the serene beach of Chandrabhaga and the bloggers will participate in the ‘Mo-beach’ campaign and visit the magnificent Konark temple.