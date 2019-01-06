3 Bhutanese nabbed for smuggling Rhino horn, jumbo tusk

National
By pragativadinewsservice
3 Bhutanese nabbed
Siliguri: Forest officials have arrested three Bhutanese nationals for smuggling Rhino horn and elephant tusk in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal.

They were caught red handed with an illegal consignment of a rhino horn and an elephant tusk, an official said on Sunday.

Upon getting inputs from reliable sources, forest officials conducted a search operation in Dooars area on Saturday.

Sources said the horn and tusks were to be sold in Nepal for Rs 50 lakh.

The market value of these products are very high in Nepal. “We found a bag containing a rhino horn weighing 1,030 grams and an elephant tusk weighing around 500 grams,” said forest official Sanjay Dutta.

