3 Bangladeshis killed in Mosques attack in New Zealand

Christchurch/Dhaka: Latest media report said at least three Bangladeshis were killed and seven injured in New Zealand’s worst terror attacks on Friday that claimed 49 lives,.

The attacks occurred at Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city’s outer suburb.

New Zealand police said three men were taken into custody. It was, however, not immediately known how many attackers were involved in the gory incident.

A website said the Bangladeshis killed in the attacks were identified as Dr Abdus Samad, a professor of Lincoln University in New Zealand, his wife and another woman, Hosne Ara Farid.

Samad was born in Mymensingh and a faculty member of Bangladesh Agriculture University.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Shahidul Huq said Dhaka was in touch with the New Zealand government.