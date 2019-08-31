2nd Test Day 1: India post 264 for five against West Indies

New Delhi: India have ended Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies at 264/5, with Hanuma Vihari (42*) and Rishabh Pant (27*) being unbeaten at the end of the day.

West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first on a greenish track at Sabina Park in the 2nd Test.

India went in unchanged while the Windies handed debuts to Rakheem Cornwall and Jahmar Hamilton. India lost two cheap wickets in the morning session, with Mayank Agarwal (41*) and Virat Kohli (5*) taking India to the Lunch break at 72/2. Agarwal was dismissed for 55 in the second session.

Just when India crossed the 200-run mark Virat Kohli got a peach of a delivery from his counterpart Holder which he edged to the keeper to depart for 76.

Vihari and Pant resume on the second morning with their sixth-wicket partnership already worth 62 runs.

For the Windies, captain Holder finished the day with figures of 3 for 39 from 20 overs while Kemar Roach and Rahkeem Cornwall bagged a wicket each.

India had kicked-off their World Test Championship campaign with a thumping win over West Indies in the opening match of the two-match Test series.