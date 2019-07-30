2nd round provisional admission to medical courses begins in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The second round of provisional admission for a total of 304 MBBS and BDS seats will commence from today and will continue till August 1.

Candidates will have to report the OJEE Cell at Gandamunda in Bhubaneswar for the provisional admission.

A total of 304 MBBS and BDS seats including 259 belonging to the State quota will be opened for admission in this round.

Candidates selected in this round will report to their respective institutions on August 3 while the last date for withdrawal from admission is August 1.

Process for spot counseling will be conducted between August 4 and 8. The entire admission process will be completed on August 18.

Candidates have been provided with their Odisha state ranks for admission to the state’s medical colleges.

Odisha MBBS and BDS merit list comprise the NEET 2019 score, category, roll number and other exam related details.