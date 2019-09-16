2nd Koraput Literary Festival on October 20

Koraput: The 2nd edition of Koraput Literary Festival (KLF-Odisha), one of the highly acclaimed national literary event in India, will be held on October 20 in the lush green scenic ambience of Tribal Museum at Koraput.

In a press note, noted author and journalist Subhransu Panda, the founder and director of Koraput Literary Festival, said, “Koraput Literary Festival convenes a diverse mix of India’s greatest authors, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders and entertainers on one stage to celebrate the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue. The first edition, held in 2018, was an experimental one. It was a huge success and about 300 authors, artists, intellectuals joined that festival. They all were impressed by the beauty of Koraput valley. Authors from several parts of India, and even from other nations, have shown their interest in joining the second edition this year.”

The theme of the 2nd Koraput Literary Festival is set to be “Nature and Creativity”.

The second edition of Koraput Literary Festival will witness a gathering of more than 500 participants, including guests and speakers, expected Mr Panda. He further said that celebrated figures from the literary world from other parts of the nation will join as speakers this time. 12 books, exclusively written by young authors below the age group of 40 and published by popular publishing house PEN IN BOOKS, will be released during Koraput Literary Festival.

Like last year, two celebrated Odia authors will be awarded Koraput Literary Award 2019 during the festival. In addition, Koraput National Literary Award will be introduced this year to make the event popular nationwide. Apart from this, deserving fellows from the undivided Koraput regions will also be felicitated during the one-day event.

this year festival will witness a film screening at the Council of Analytical Tribal Studies (COATS) premises, adjacent to the Tribal Museum.

The daylong event will witness several activities ranging from Literary Discussions, Social Debate, Poetry Recitation, School & College Level Literary Competitions and Documentary Film Show, said festival director and author Subhransu Panda.

Koraput Literary Festival 2019 festival will be dedicated to the great Odia author GopinathMohanty, who spent most of his working years here in Koraput. Being a state administrative officer he was posted here in 1938 and wrote tremendous novels based on the tribal life and rituals.

Moreover, there are no entry fees of passes required to join the festival.