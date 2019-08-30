2nd BIMSTEC Disaster Management Exercise 2019-20

Bhubaneswar: To host the 2nd Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) disaster management exercise and the expert group meeting of NDMAs/ NDMOs / of BIMSTEC Nations which constitutes seven Member Countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand for 2019-2020 was decided to held in India.

It has been proposed to conduct the event at Puri/ Konark, Odisha. The proposed three themes for the event are ‘response to 48-hour severe weather early warning’, ‘mechanism for release of seasonal regional climate outlook’ and ‘collapse structure search & rescue at heritage site’.

The preparatory meeting for the 2nd BIMSTEC DM Exercise 2019 will be held during November 2019 and one-day policy meeting of NDMA / NDMOs of BIMSTEC countries will be held during 11th to 15th February 2020 at Puri.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been entrusted the responsibility to conduct these events in coordination with the Government of Odisha.

The event will be attended by delegations from BIMSTEC Member Countries, Observers from other States, senior officers from the Government of India and Odisha.

In this regard, a team from NDRF comprising Amarendra Kumar Sengar, IPS, IG, NDRF, Shri Manoj Kumar Yadav, DIG, NDRF visited OSDMA and discussed with Bishnupada Sethi, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (DM) & Special Relief Commissioner on 29th August, 2019 to agree on a broad plan of action for the event.

The team along with official from OSDMA visited Puri and met Balwant Singh, IAS, Collector, Puri today to chalk out a detailed plan of action.

The team interacted with Superintendent of Police, officials from Archeological Survey of India, INTACH, President of Hotel Association, Puri Emergency Officer.

The team also visited Konark, Ramchandi sites to see the available facilities. The team will communicate the final date and venue for the event, once finalized.