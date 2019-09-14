29 Odisha MPs appointed as members of various parliamentary panels

Bhubaneswar: As many as 29 members of parliament (MP) from Odisha were appointed as the members of various parliamentary panels that scrutinise the key ministries dealing with security affairs.
Odisha MPs who found a place in various Committees:
- Puri MP Pinaki Mishra and Rajya Sabha member Amar Patnaik were appointed as the members of the Committee on Finance headed by Jayant Sinha.
- Woman MP from Bhadrak Lok Sabha Constituency Manjulata Mandal got placed in the Committee on Commerce.
- Sambalpur MP Nitesh Gangadeb and Jagatsinghpur MP Rajashree Mallick appointed as the members of Committee on Defence headed by Jual Oram.
- Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samant given charge as the members of Committee on External Affairs.
- Jajpur MP Sarmistha Sethi appointed as the members Committee on Home Affairs.
- Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi and Rajya Sabha MP Prasanna Acharya appointed as the members of the Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.
- Keonjhar MP Chandrani Murmu and Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra inducted to the Committee on Human Resources Development as the members.
- Rajya Sabha MP Ashwini Vaishnav, N Bhaskar Rao and Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo appointed as the members of Committee on Science & Technology, Environment and Forests.
- Kalahandi MP Basant Panda and Rajya Sabha MP Prashant Nanda appointed as members of Committee on Coal and Steel.
- Mayurbhanj MP Bisweswar Tudu and Rajya Sabha member Ranjib Biswal appointed as the members of Committee on Chemicals & Fertilisers.
- Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari inducted to the Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law & Justice.
- Aska MP Pramila Bisoyi and Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka given charges as the members of the Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution.
- Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahoo appointed as Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas headed by Ramesh Bidhuri.
- Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab and Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra appointed as the member of Committee on Labour.
- Kendrapara Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty and Balangir MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo assigned as the members of Committee on Railways.
- Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi appointed as the members of the Committee on Urban Development.
- Rajya Sabha MP Narendra Kumar Swain appointed as the member of Committee on Water Resources.