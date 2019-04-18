29 German tourists killed in Portugal bus crash

Portugal: At least 29 German tourists were killed after a bus, they were travelling in, plunged off a road and overturned on the Portuguese island of Madeira yesterday, local officials said.

The accident took place at 18:30 (17:30 GMT) when the driver lost control of the bus at a junction and went off the road. The vehicle eventually landed on the roof of a house.

Mayor Filipe Sousa told media that all the tourists on the bus were German but some local people could also be among the casualties. Eleven of the fatalities were men and 17 women.

The bus was reported to be carrying 55 passengers, as well as the driver and a tour guide. Another woman succumbed of her injuries in hospital, he added.

The vice-president of Madeira’s regional government Pedro Calado said the bus met safety standards and so it was “premature to talk about what caused the crash”.

The mishap site has been sealed off and the injured transferred to a hospital in the island’s capital. An investigation into the crash has been launched, officials informed.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa has sent a message of condolence to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.