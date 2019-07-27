2,886 beggars provided assistance for livelihoods: Minister

Bhubaneswar: As many as 2,886 beggars have been provided assistance for livelihoods under ‘Sahaya’ scheme of the Odisha government, Minister Ashok Chandra Panda informed the Assembly today.

The Odisha government launched the ‘Sahaya’ scheme last year to rehabilitate and provide self-employment to the beggars in the state, the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Minister said.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Prashant Behera in the House today, the Minister said that last year the SSEPD department had launched a special drive to make the state beggar-free.

As per the data released by the SSEPD Minister, there are 6390 beggars in the state. Cuttack district topped the list with 1,060 beggars followed by Balangir (708), Mayurbhanj (485) and Ganjam (458). However, Deogarh district stood at the buttom of the list with only 16 beggars, Panda said.

According to reports, Puri district has 120 beggars, Balasore 131, Bhadrak 220, Angul 97, Dhenkanal 97, Jagatsinghpur 53, Jajpur 196, Jharsuguda 41, Kalahandi 214, Kandhamal 117, Malkangiri 21, Kendrapara 22, Keonjhar 135, Khordha 53 and Boudh has 19 beggars.