27,616 students to appear for matric supplementary exams beginning tomorrow

Cuttack: As many as 27,616 students will appear for the annual high school certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations commencing tomorrow (July 8).

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), the custodian of the examination has made all arrangements for smooth conduct of the examinations.

According to sources, 27,616 students who have filled up forms will appear for the examinations from July 8 to 14 at 122 examination centres across the state.

Similarly, Paper-II of the State Open School Exams will be conducted from July 8 to 16. As many as 55 examination centres have been identified for the open school examinations, sources said.

The first day of the Matric supplementary exam will commence with the Odia paper on July 8, followed by English on July 9, Hindi/Sanskrit on July 10 followed by Math, Science, Social science and Visual art/Practical exam respectively.

While the timing of all the papers will be the same, the Mathematics exam will be conducted from 9 am to 11.45 am.

Similarly, the open school time table read: English paper on July 8, Odia on July 9, Math on July 10, Social science on July 11, Science on July 12, Painting on July 13, Painting practical on July 14, followed by Home science, Home science.