26 middlemen arrested in Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: As many as 26 middlemen were arrested during a special drive against ‘dalals’ operating in different hospitals, medical colleges, blood banks, dispensaries, RTOs across the state on Monday.

According to reports, eight middlemen have been arrested from Bhubaneswar, two from Cuttack, one from Rourkela, three each from Deogarh and Sonepur, three from Gajapati, one from Nayagarh, two each from Kendrapara and Puri and one from Jajpur.

Odisha DGP BK Sharma has further directed to continue the drive against middlemen on a daily basis under the direct supervision of Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police.

They have been also directed to submit the Situation Report (SITREP) on a daily basis regarding action taken in different districts.