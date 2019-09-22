26 killed, dozens injured in bus accident in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least 26 people were killed and several injured in a passenger bus accident on in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region on Sunday.

According to sources, the bus was heading towards Rawalpindi from Skardu when the mishap occurred on the Babusar Pass in Diamer district.

The bus driver lost control on the wheels following which it collided against a mountain, added sources.

Worth mentioning the Babusar Pass road, frequently used by tourists, remains open from the end of June to October every year. It then remains closed following heavy snowfall at Babusar Top.