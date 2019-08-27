25-yr-old youth meets watery grave in Ganjam

Chikiti: A 25-year-old youth died after being swept away in Kalingadala Anicut of Bahuda River. The incident took place under K. Nuagaon police limits in Ganjam district today.

The deceased has been identified as Bailadu Naik of Mundala village here.

According to sources, Naik had gone to take bath in the water body along with his friend this morning. However, he slipped into deep water and went under. Though his friend tried to pull him out in vain.

In the meantime, fire services personnel and locals reached the spot after getting information and fished out his lifeless body from deep waters after hours of ordeal.

Reportedly, the body has been handed over the bereaved family members after post-mortem and police have registered a case of unnatural death into the incident.