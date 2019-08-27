25-yr-old youth meets watery grave in Ganjam

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
youth meets watery grave
35

Chikiti: A 25-year-old youth died after being swept away in Kalingadala Anicut of Bahuda River. The incident took place under K. Nuagaon police limits in Ganjam district today.

The deceased has been identified as Bailadu Naik of Mundala village here.

Related Posts

Odisha Factories & Boilers Director lands in Vig net…

Malaysian cargo ship topples in Chilika, no leakage of oil…

SC quashes petitions challenging Puri admin’s…

According to sources, Naik had gone to take bath in the water body along with his friend this morning. However, he slipped into deep water and went under. Though his friend tried to pull him out in vain.

In the meantime, fire services personnel and locals reached the spot after getting information and fished out his lifeless body from deep waters after hours of ordeal.

Reportedly, the body has been handed over the bereaved family members after post-mortem and police have registered a case of unnatural death into the incident.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Odisha Factories & Boilers Director lands in Vig net…

Malaysian cargo ship topples in Chilika, no leakage of oil…

SC quashes petitions challenging Puri admin’s…

1 of 2,227