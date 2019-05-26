25-year-old Chandrani Murmu set to be youngest ever LS member

Bhubaneswar: The 25-year-old Chandrani Murmu who has been elected on Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket from Keonjhar Lok Sabha seat will script history by becoming the youngest Lok Sabha member ever.

Contesting on the conch party’s ticket from Keonjhar (reserved for Scheduled Tribes), she defeated two-time BJP MP Ananta Nayak by a margin of 67,822 votes. The engineering graduate will enter the Lok Sabha as the youngest woman member in the Lower House’s history.

Until now, the record has been held by Dushyant Chautala, founder of the Jannayak Janta Party representing Hisar Lok Sabha constituency in Haryana in the 16th Lok Sabha.

After completing her B. Tech from Bhubaneswar-based SOA University in 2017, Chandrani was preparing for competitive exams.

Chandrani’s selection as a candidate came after BJD decided to send 33% women to the Lok Sabha.

While campaigning in the scorching summer heat was not a cakewalk for the young politician, but she made it clear in her interviews that age will not become a factor for her as she has chosen politics as her career now.

Talking to the media about the Keonjhar constituency, Chandrani stated that even though she is unaware about the extreme challenges faced by the locals at root level her priority is to know the constituency and spend as much as time with the people.

While her political opponents attempted to mar her campaigning by circulating photo-shopped image over social media platforms to launch a personal attack, police had swiftly swung into action and arrested the culprits.

After winning from the constituency with flying colours, Chandrani expressed her gratitude to the people of Keonjhar and BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik for giving her the opportunity to serve the people.