25 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Kullu: In a tragic incident, at least 25 people lost their lives after a bus carrying them fell into a gorge in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The incident took place near the Banjar area of Kullu. The bus (bearing registration number HP 66-7065) fell about 500 feet into the nullah. About 35 persons were reportedly injured in the mishap.

According to sources, the bus carrying around 60 passengers was on its way from Banjar to Gadagushani area when the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the gorge.

Reports say 15 bodies have been recovered so far and the death toll may go up. The rescue operation was underway with the help of the police force and locals till the last report came in.