23rd Asian Athletics C’ships: India opens tally with five medals

Doha: India opened their medal tally at the 23rd Doha Asian Athletics Championship in Qatar on Sunday with Annu Rani and Avinash Sable winning silver medals and Parul Chaudhary, M P Poovamma and Gavit Murali Kumar bagging the bronze.

While Annu Rani won the silver medal in women’s javelin throw, Parul Chaudhary bagged a bronze medal in women’s 5000m race on the opening day of the Championships.

Similarly, Avinash Sable clinched a silver medal in men’s 3000m steeplechase.

MR Poovamma finished third in women’s 400m with a time of 53.21s and Gavit Murali Kumar bagged another bronze medal for India in the 10,000m event.

With five medals to their name, India is running fifth in the medals tally.

Earlier in the morning session, 23-year-old Dutee clocked 11.28 seconds to set a national record while winning her heat in the women’s 100m race. She has qualified for the semifinals.

Dutee bettered her earlier national record of 11.29 seconds which she set last year in Guwahati.

The Odisha sprinter, however, could not touch the 11.24-second qualification mark for the World Championships.

Other top Indian athletes like Jinson Johnson (men’s 800m), Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv (both men’s 400m), Praveen Chitravel (men’s triple jump) and Gomathi Marimuthu (women’s 1500m) expectedly advanced to the next round of their respective events.