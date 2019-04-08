22-yr-old girl gang-raped in Deogarh village

Deogarh: A 22-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three youths at Sansirodihi village in Deogarh district on Sunday, the police said today.

While the identity of one of the accused has been revealed as Ajit Badaika of the same village, the identity of two other is yet to be established.

The matter came to light after the victim’s family members lodged a complaint with police in this regard.

According to reports, the girl had gone to the backyard of her house on Sunday when Ajit along with two friends forcibly took the girl to the nearby forest where he raped her and deserted her. The survivor somehow managed to reach her home and narrated her ordeal to her family.

Later, the victim’s family members filed a written complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the abscondings.

