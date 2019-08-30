22 Injured, 7 Critical As Tractor Overturns In Koraput

Tractor Overturns
Koraput: At least twenty-two labourers sustained critical injuries after the tractor in which they were travelling in, overturned near Lakhimpur in Koraput district last night.

The incident took place when the ill-fated tractor was on its way to Rayagada from Kodingamali bauxite mines. The vehicle lost control and overturned leaving seven persons critically injured.

All the injured were residents of Talajhari village of Kashipur block in Rayagada district. The victims were rushed to Lakhimpur Hospital and later shifted to Rayagada District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) as their health condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, police have seized the tractor and initiated a probe into the matter.

