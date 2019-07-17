21st Commonwealth TT Championship kicks off in Cuttack

Cuttack: Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal inaugurated the 21st edition of Commonwealth TT Championship at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday.

With the pulling out of three teams, a total of 14 teams are participating in the tournament.

The final list of nations that are competing here includes Australia, Bangladesh, Cyprus, England, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Scotland, South Africa, Singapore and Wales.

This the first-ever endeavour of the Odisha government to join hands with the Odisha State Table Tennis Association (OSTTA) and the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) to organise the Championships.