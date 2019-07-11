21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship: Online ticket sale begins

Bhubaneswar: The online sale of tickets for the forthcoming 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Cuttack from July 17 to 22 began today.

Fans can purchase tickets at websites, www.paytm.com and www.insider.in and redeem them from July 15 onwards at the Box Office set up at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Physical tickets are mandatory to gain entry to the stadium.

Daily tickets are priced at Rs 50 and Rs 100 while season tickets (entry for all six days) are priced at Rs 200 and Rs 400. The event will feature singles and team events for both men and women, spanning over six days starting 17th July 2019.

Kicking off the online sale of tickets here in Bhubaneswar, Sports and Youth Services Minister for Tusharkanti Behera said, “With just a few days to go for the official opening of the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, we are happy to announce that the online sale of tickets for the much-awaited tournament has commenced. Our ticketing partners have made it convenient for people to purchase and redeem tickets. We encourage fans to throng the stadium and support and cheer the teams.”

Sports secretary Vishal Dev said, “Table Tennis is one of the fastest competitive sport and with the upcoming Championship, Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium will turn arena for some thrilling action between top paddlers of the world. The online interface is user-friendly and we urge people to book their tickets and enjoy a great tournament.”

The tournament will commence from July 17 and conclude on July 22. A total of 16 countries namely Australia, Bangladesh, Cyprus, England, Ghana, Guyana, India, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Wales will battle it for the coveted team and singles titles.

The main events and ceremonies which will be organised during the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship – 2019 are as follows: