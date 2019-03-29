217 illegal arms seized, 12,134 NBWs executed in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha police has seized 217 illegal arms and weapons and executed 12,134 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) cases across the state as part of its election preparedness.

This was revealed at the poll preparedness review meeting chaired by the director general of police (DGP), RP Sharma today.

Similarly, 58,930 litres of foreign liquor have been seized and 2,564 persons have been bound down under Section 110 CrPc in the state. The DGP appreciated the effort of some SPs who have done exceedingly well during the period.

In the meeting, DGP emphasised on the free, fair, transparent, impartial and incident free election in the state, enforcement of model code of conduct, guidelines for the police arrangement and security arrangements including the visit of VIPs and VVIPs.

He reiterated the SPs and DCPs in the state to make adequate preparation for the purpose and leave no stone unturned for an incident-free election.

Sharma has already made field visits to Berhampur, Koraput and Sambalpur Ranges for spot assessment and election preparedness. He will also visit other Ranges of the state in due course of time to assess the poll preparedness.