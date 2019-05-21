21 quintals of ganja seized in Malkangiri; 4 held

Malkangiri: Police have seized nearly 21 quintals of ganja from two heavy vehicles during raids at Orkel and Chitrakonda road of Malkangiri districts on Monday night.

The arrested persons were identified as Gowriswar Rao (50), Gollaplli Kumar (22), Sahadev Bairagi (27), and Sukra Hantal (40).

According to reports, the police patrolling team was on motor vehicle inspection at ESSAR Chhak last night in Chitrakonda when they detected a 10-wheeler truck.

The patrolling team tried to intercept the truck, but the driver sped up the vehicle. Meanwhile, police chased them intercepted the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, police found 62 packets of Ganja.

The accused were arrested under Sections 20 (b)(ii0(c)/27-A/29 NDPS Act and forwarded to court.

In a similar incident, Orkel police were on night patrolling duty when they intercepted a Bolero on suspicion. During the search, police found ganja stashed in 12 plastic bags.

A case bearing the no. 88 was registered against the accused persons under Sections 20(b) (ii)(c)/27-A NDPS Act.