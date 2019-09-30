21 killed, over 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat; PM expresses grief

Ahmedabad: As many as 21 passengers were killed and more than 50 persons critically injured when a private luxury bus overturned in a hilly area in Banaskantha district of Gujarat on Monday evening.

According to reports, the mishap took place at Trishulia Ghat on the Ambaji-Danta road near Ambaji town of Banaskantha district when the passengers were returning home after visiting a temple. Suddenly, the bus lost traction, went off the road and turned turtle.

The private luxury bus, carrying around 70 passengers, tipped over the Ghat after the driver lost control over the vehicle due to heavy rain in the area, Banaskantha district SP Ajit Rajian said.

The police with the help of fire personnel rescued the injured people and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted:

