21 kids taken ill after consuming food in Sambalpur school

By pragativadinewsservice
Kuchinda: As many as 21 students of Chalatikira UP School under Mahulapali Police limits in Sambalpur were taken ill allegedly after consuming mid-day meal on Monday.

Sources said the school children were served mid-day meal. Before eating the meal, the students had eaten prasad which was given by school headmistress, Geetanjali Pani.

However, after a few minutes, some students complained of uneasiness followed by vomiting. Following this, 21 children were admitted immediately to Kuchinda sub-division hospital.

According to sources, among 26 students in the school, 21 ate the mid-day meal today.

On being asked, doctor of the hospital said, “Preliminary treatment has been administered to the ill-taken children and they are out of danger now.”

On being informed, Kuchinda MLA, Kishore Chandra Naik reached the hospital and took stock of the health condition of the ill students.

