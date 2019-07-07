21 hurt in gas explosion at US mall

Miami: An explosion triggered by suspected gas leak ripped through a shopping mall in Florida on Saturday, injuring as many as 21 people, the fire department said.

The explosion, which took place in the city of Plantation, sent debris flying across the parking lot of the Fountain Plaza shopping centre, damaged an LA Fitness gym & numerous cars while blowing holes in neighbouring buildings.

Deputy fire chief Joel Gordon informed that two persons were seriously injured in the blast. The fire department initially called it a gas explosion as gas lines were found in the debris. However, the actual cause of the blast is yet to be confirmed.

A major avenue running past the shopping mall was shut down as a rescuer aided by a dog combed through the wreckage.