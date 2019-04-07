2019 polls: Security personnel conduct flag march in Rayagada

Rayagada: Ahead of the 2019 polls in Odisha, security personnel conducted a flag march in different areas across Rayagada on Sunday.

The flag march was conducted in order to maintain the law and order in the Maoist-infested district. The officials’ flag marched through sensitive and most sensitive areas of the district today.

The flag march also aimed to spread awareness among residents about giving the police timely information about anti-social elements during the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

Notably, Odisha will vote in the general elections in four phases from April 11 to April 29.