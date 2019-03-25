2019 polls: First phase nominations in Odisha to end today

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
First phase nominations
Representative Image
15

Bhubaneswar: The last date for filing of nominations for the first phase of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will end today.

Related Posts

Odisha Congress releases list of 40 star campaigners

BJP State vice-president Sameer Mohanty asks more time to…

Achyuta Samanta files nomination for Kandhamal LS seat

As per the scheduled announced by the Election Commission, the verification of nomination papers will take place tomorrow and candidates can withdraw their nominations papers by March 27.

Worth mentioning here that, the elections to four Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly seats in the state will take place in the first phase on April 11, while nominations for the first phase of polls have started on March 18.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.