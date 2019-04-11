2019 Polls: Candidates of different parties queue up to cast votes

Bhubaneswar: While the polling for the General elections in the state has begun at 7 am, candidates from different parties went to their respective booths to cast their votes.

Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) Nabarangpur Lok Sabha candidate Ramesh Majhi and Jharigaon candidate Prakash Majhi were among the first candidates to cast their votes. The duo voted at Dandamunda Primary School in Chandahandi block.

Kalahandi Lok Sabha candidate Puspendra Singh Deo (BJD) also went to vote along with his family members.

Similarly, the BJD’s Berhampur Lok Sabha candidate Chandrasekhar Sahu, Berhampur Assembly candidate Bikram Panda, BJD nominated MLA candidate for Jeypore, Rabi Narayan Nanda, Jagannath Saraka, the BJD’s Bissam Cuttack Assembly candidate , Congress MLA candidate from Jeypore Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Kalahandi LS seat candidate and the chief of Odisha BJP, Basant Panda, Congress’s Koraput LS candidate Saptagiri Ulaka, Kalahandi MP candidate Bhakta Das along with his Bhawanipatna Assembly candidate Sagar Das were among the others to cast votes today.

The first phase of the four-phased Lok Sabha and Assembly elections has started in Odisha today whereas four parliamentary constituencies and 28 assembly seats are going to polls in the first phase today.

Notably, Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.