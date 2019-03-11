2019 polls: BJD to field new faces in Bargarh, Jajpur, K’mal

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will field news candidates in Bargarh, Jajpur and Kandhamal in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for which the party has already started selecting new faces.

On Monday, the sitting MPs of the constituencies, Prabhas Kumar Singh (Bargarh), Pratyusa Rajeswari Singh (Kandhamal) and Reeta Tarai (Jajpur ) met party supremo Naveen Patnaik, where they were informed that the party would give tickets to new candidates in their constituencies.

The trio has said they will follow the party president’s order and continue to be in the party.

According to sources, the BJD will provide tickets for Bargarh and Kandhamal seats to two leaders who had deserted other parties, while a former member of Congress party will be the face of the BJD in Bargarh constituency.

Similarly, a woman, who is working as a joint secretary of the finance department will be contesting from BJD ticket for Jajpur LS seat, added the sources. Meanwhile, the application of the female joint secretary for voluntary retirement has been accepted.

The sources claimed that two male candidates will be the face of BJD at Bargarh and Kandhamal constituencies, while a woman will be contesting for LS election from Jajpur seat.

On the other hand, the former Khurda MLA Jyotirindra Nath Mishra, has joined the regional outfit on Monday and the BJD president Patnaik welcomed Mishra to the party.

Notably, Mishra was elected as an independent MLA from Khurda and then joined the BJD. However, he left the BJD and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party before the 2014 polls.